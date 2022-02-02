Overview

Dr. Leonid Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Cardiology Associates of Morristown in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.