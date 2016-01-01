See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Leonid Macheret, MD

Internal Medicine
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonid Macheret, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY.

Dr. Macheret works at Partners In Wellness Inc in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners In Wellness Inc
    12087 Sheraton Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 851-8790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Urinary Incontinence
Arthritis
Insomnia
Urinary Incontinence
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Insomnia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    About Dr. Leonid Macheret, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780863100
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooklyn Hospital Center|University Hospital|Wright State University School Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macheret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macheret works at Partners In Wellness Inc in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Macheret’s profile.

    Dr. Macheret has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macheret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macheret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macheret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
