Dr. Leonid Lerner, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Leonid Lerner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cole Eye Instititue

Dr. Lerner works at Charles H.Chen,M.D.,Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Coast Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    Newport Coast Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 602, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Drusen
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leonid Lerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396798484
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cole Eye Instititue
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Usc-Lac Medical Center
    Internship

