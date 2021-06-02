Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leonid Krimer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ural State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Upmc Shadyside.
Leonid S Krimer MD230 N Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 427-2943
- Upmc Shadyside
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UPMC
Dr. Krimmer is a great psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013120971
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ural State Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
