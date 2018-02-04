Overview

Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Kleynberg works at Kleynberg Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.