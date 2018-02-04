Dr. Kleynberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Locations
Advanced Hematology Oncology Medical Group Inc6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 504, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 965-9995
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
During this difficult time, Dr Kleynberg is very comforting and supportive. Chemo is actually working and although not easy, making a huge difference.
About Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1891750212
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleynberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleynberg has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleynberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleynberg speaks Armenian and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleynberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleynberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleynberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.