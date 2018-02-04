See All Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD

Hematology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Kleynberg works at Kleynberg Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Hematology Oncology Medical Group Inc
    6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 504, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 965-9995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leonid Kleynberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1891750212
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kleynberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleynberg works at Kleynberg Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kleynberg’s profile.

    Dr. Kleynberg has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleynberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleynberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleynberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleynberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

