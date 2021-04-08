See All Hand Surgeons in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Katolik works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 100, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Apr 08, 2021
I have nothing but respect for Dr. Katolik. He has done two surgeries on my hand and explained everything before and after the surgeries. He is very professional, kind, and caring. I would highly recommend him for hand surgery.
Mrs. "A" — Apr 08, 2021
About Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1881631521
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Washington Medical Center
Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leonid Katolik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katolik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Katolik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Katolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Katolik has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Katolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katolik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katolik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katolik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

