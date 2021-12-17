Dr. Leonid Izrayelit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izrayelit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Izrayelit, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Izrayelit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Locations
Doctor K Medical Center6318 Austin St, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 275-7860
Brooklyn Care Medical PC1725 E 12th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-6334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of this doctor for many years and my experience with him has been excellent. He is very competent, positive, and caring. I always feel better when I talk with him
About Dr. Leonid Izrayelit, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Izrayelit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izrayelit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izrayelit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Izrayelit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izrayelit.
