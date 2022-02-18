Dr. Leonid Izikson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izikson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Izikson, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Izikson, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Locations
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Low wait time, and very friendly office staff. Dr I is very caring and explains everything very thoroughly. He also calls his patients to see how they are doing and will make time for them if he’s needed.
About Dr. Leonid Izikson, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972624120
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
