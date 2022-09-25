See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.

Dr. Isakov works at Asisa Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asisa Urgent Care
    5902 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 621-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    6:00pm - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    Ocean Medical PC
    2792 Ocean Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 942-4222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1558558122
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isakov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isakov works at Asisa Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Isakov’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Isakov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isakov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

