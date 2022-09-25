Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Locations
Asisa Urgent Care5902 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 621-1000Monday9:00am - 11:45pmTuesday9:00am - 11:45pmWednesday9:00am - 11:45pmThursday9:00am - 11:45pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pmSaturday6:00pm - 11:45pmSunday9:00am - 11:45pm
Ocean Medical PC2792 Ocean Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 942-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The famous pediatrician of Brooklyn, Doctor with a capital D, educated at the best university in Central Asia.
About Dr. Leonid Isakov, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1558558122
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isakov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isakov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isakov speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Isakov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isakov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.