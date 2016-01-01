Overview

Dr. Leonid Gorelik, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Gorelik works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Victory Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

