Dr. Leonid Bouinyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Bouinyi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Receiving Hospital
Dr. Bouinyi works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC6308 8th Ave Ste 2000, Kenosha, WI 53143 Directions (262) 653-5300
-
2
Burlington Clinic709 SPRING VALLEY RD, Burlington, WI 53105 Directions (262) 767-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had symptoms that turned out to be an extremely rare motor neuron disease. Dr. Bouinyi was thorough and careful in his examination and nailed the diagnosis spot-on despite its rarity. His staff were courteous and attentive, and nurse Heidi has been especially supportive. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Leonid Bouinyi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871564013
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Neurology

