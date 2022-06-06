Dr. Leonid Blyumin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blyumin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Blyumin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Leonid Blyumin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Blyumin Foot & Ankle Clinic Ltd.1405 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 743-5100
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 878-8700Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is exellent Doctor, he really help me and make me feel much better with my almost new feet. Thank you very much
About Dr. Leonid Blyumin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blyumin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blyumin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blyumin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blyumin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blyumin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blyumin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blyumin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.