Dr. Leonel Cantu, MD

Internal Medicine
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonel Cantu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Cantu works at Bravo Medical Center Inc in Edinburg, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bravo Medical Center Inc
    5307 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 (956) 631-3999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Wheezing
About Dr. Leonel Cantu, MD

  Internal Medicine
  37 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1750443230
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cantu works at Bravo Medical Center Inc in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cantu’s profile.

Dr. Cantu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

