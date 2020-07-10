Dr. Leonardo Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Vazquez, MD
Dr. Leonardo Vazquez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Sawgrass Women's Center603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 351, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 845-1190
Michael Augustino MD LLC1605 Town Center Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 436-7667
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
It took over a month to be informed of my results from my previous visit. It was explained to me that the reason for the delay was because of COVID 19.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124358056
- San Juan City Hospital
- St Luke's Memorial Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
