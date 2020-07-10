Overview

Dr. Leonardo Vazquez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Vazquez works at Sawgrass Women's Center in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.