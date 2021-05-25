Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Vando works at
Locations
Adult and Addiction Psychiatry, Bronx, NY657 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (646) 864-0244
Dr. Vando Psychiatry and Recovery Center205 E 111th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (646) 864-0244
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vando is a great Dr! Been going to him over 10 years now. Would definitely recommend him to anyone who needs a Dr. Also the staff is very nice!
About Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225007271
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vando has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.