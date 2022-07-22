Dr. Leonardo Taarea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taarea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Taarea, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Taarea, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Taarea works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 210, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 321-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taarea?
Excellent experience
About Dr. Leonardo Taarea, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1912386848
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center at St. Vincentâ€™s
- Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taarea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taarea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taarea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taarea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taarea works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taarea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taarea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taarea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taarea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.