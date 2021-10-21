Overview

Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz works at Neurosurgery and Spine Consultnts in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.