Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD
Dr. Leonardo Morantes Gomez, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Saw Dr. Moranres in ER due to potential TIA. He happened to be by due to another stroke victim that morning. Excellent feedback to my condition and took great time to check me out. Genuinely seemed to care and called me at home that night to check on progress. Truly an exceptional Physician in my experience. Highly recommended.
- Vascular Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821317637
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
