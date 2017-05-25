Dr. Leonardo Garduno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garduno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Garduno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Garduno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Garduno works at
Locations
Pacific Edison437 S Pacific Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 241-1500
All for Health Health for All Inc519 E Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 409-3020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very experience and brilant ! Dr. Garduno listen and take time checking thougrouly on my health condition.
About Dr. Leonardo Garduno, MD
- Family Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garduno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garduno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garduno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garduno works at
Dr. Garduno speaks Armenian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garduno. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garduno.
