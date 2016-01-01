Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Garcia-Mendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leonardo Garcia M.d. PA2010 S Cynthia St Ste 106, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-3318
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia-Mendez?
About Dr. Leonardo Garcia-Mendez, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1083799001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Mendez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Mendez works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.