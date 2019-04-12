Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health.
Dr. Espinel Jr works at
Locations
-
1
General Surgery3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
-
2
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
-
3
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates1800 Town Center Dr Ste 216, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 359-8640
-
4
Stone Springs Surgical Associates, Dulles VA24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 345, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 359-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinel Jr?
I am an RN and I also have been having regular Colonoscopy for years due to a family history of colon cancer. Dr Espinel is the best doctor I have ever been to. He has done thousands of colonoscopies and is extremely competent. If I could give him ten stars I would! He listened to my family history intently and asked good questions. He’s also got a great sense of humor as well aa good listener, puts a patient at ease. I can’t recommend him highly enough! Wonderful A+++ doctor!
About Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871555995
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Med Foundation New Orleans
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Loyola University of New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinel Jr works at
Dr. Espinel Jr has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espinel Jr speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.