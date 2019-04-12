Overview

Dr. Leonardo Espinel Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health.



Dr. Espinel Jr works at Inova Vascular and Vein Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.