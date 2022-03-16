See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Leonardo De Castro Duraes, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Leonardo De Castro Duraes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. De Castro Duraes works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 259-8215
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leonardo De Castro Duraes, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1720515968
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo De Castro Duraes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Castro Duraes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Castro Duraes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Castro Duraes works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. De Castro Duraes’s profile.

    Dr. De Castro Duraes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro Duraes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Castro Duraes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Castro Duraes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

