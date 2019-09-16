Overview

Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Dacanay works at Bellevue Eye Medical Center in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.