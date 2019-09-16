See All Ophthalmologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Dacanay works at Bellevue Eye Medical Center in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Eye Medical Center Inc.
    1936 University Ave Ste 112, Berkeley, CA 94704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 488-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2019
    I have Glaucoma and my eye pressure is 20 over 20. I had laser surgery in June, and after one month, my eye pressure is down to 15 for both eyes! This is really good, and the Dr. Dancanay is a very nice person! My mom usually goes to another Doctor in a different office, but I am so happy with Dr. Dacanay's services that I switched her over. Now she is a patient in the same office as me. Glaucoma runs in my family, my mom has it too, so I am very happy to have found a doctor who I can trust and believe in his performances. He predicts that the pressure will continually decrease, and I am optimistic with the results. Thank you Dr. Dacanay!
    Helen Kim in Berkeley, Ca Sep 15, 2019 — Sep 16, 2019
    About Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679509269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonardo Dacanay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacanay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dacanay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dacanay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dacanay works at Bellevue Eye Medical Center in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dacanay’s profile.

    Dr. Dacanay has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacanay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacanay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacanay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dacanay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dacanay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

