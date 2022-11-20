Overview

Dr. Leonardo Clavijo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Clavijo works at UNIV OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.