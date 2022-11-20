Dr. Leonardo Clavijo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clavijo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Clavijo, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Clavijo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
University of Southern California Cardiology1510 San Pablo St Ste 322, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clavijo is a very kind and caring doct. He will sit and listen if you need to talk to him. And will sit and explain your health condition. I couldn’t ask for a better doct.
About Dr. Leonardo Clavijo, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
