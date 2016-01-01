See All Neurologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Leonardo Bonilha, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Leonardo Bonilha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Bonilha works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health Emergency Room - Jonathan Lucas
    96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Leonardo Bonilha, MD

    Neurology
    English
    Male
    1861699969
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Epilepsy and Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    MUSC Health University Medical Center

