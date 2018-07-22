Dr. Leonardo Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Batista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Batista, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Taunton, MA. They completed their fellowship with Mgh/Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Batista works at
Locations
-
1
Morton Hospital88 Washington St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 823-6155
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batista?
Best dr. I have ever had. So caring.
About Dr. Leonardo Batista, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184919078
Education & Certifications
- Mgh/Harvard Med Sch
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batista has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batista works at
Dr. Batista speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.