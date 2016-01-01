Overview

Dr. Leonardo Alonso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alonso works at Leonardo Alonso MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.