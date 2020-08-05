Dr. Leonard Zemel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Zemel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Zemel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center CMO LLC
Dr. Zemel works at
Locations
1
Creekside Endocrine Associates4101 E Louisiana Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 276-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leonard Zemel is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Leonard Zemel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1447256045
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center CMO LLC
- Montefiore Medical Center CMO LLC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemel works at
Dr. Zemel has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemel.
