Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weather Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Weather Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Omni Fertility and Laser Institute2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste C, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 671-5320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weather Jr?
After 12 years of problems that no doctor would definitively diagnose, Dr. Weather saw through to the root of the problem. After tests confirmed, surgery was scheduled immediately. He is an experienced physician, with more than one specialty. He cares, and so does his staff. If no one will help you with PCOS, Endometriosis, or infertility problems--please go and see Dr. Weather.
About Dr. Leonard Weather Jr, MD
- Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1417015439
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weather Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weather Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weather Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weather Jr works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weather Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weather Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weather Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weather Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.