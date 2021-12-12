Overview

Dr. Leonard Wasserman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hudson, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Wasserman works at St Joseph Hospital Family Medicine in Hudson, NH with other offices in Nashua, NH and Merrimack, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.