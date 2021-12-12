Dr. Leonard Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Wasserman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Wasserman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hudson, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
St Joseph Hospital Family Medicine208 Robinson Rd, Hudson, NH 03051 Directions (603) 883-3365
- 2 172 Kinsley St Ste 20, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 882-3000
St. Joseph Family Medicine & Specialty Services - Merrimack4 Dobson Way, Merrimack, NH 03054 Directions (603) 424-4181
St Joseph Hospital Obgyn & Midwifery168 Kinsley St Ste 20, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 883-3365
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wasserman is by far the best OB/GYN doctor I've had. I saw him needing major surgery. What an amazing doctor with fantastic bedside manners. He takes the time YOU need and is sure to ask EVERY TIME if you have any questions. I'd never see another OB doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Leonard Wasserman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
