Dr. Leonard Touchette, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Leonard Touchette, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.

Dr. Touchette works at Potomac Pediatrics in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Potomac Ophthalmology PC
    2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 510, Woodbridge, VA 22191 (703) 730-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Common Cold
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Fever
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Leonard Touchette, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, French
    • 1346316122
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Touchette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Touchette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Touchette works at Potomac Pediatrics in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Touchette’s profile.

    Dr. Touchette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touchette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touchette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touchette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

