Overview

Dr. Leonard Thaler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Thaler works at Aventura Endocrine Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.