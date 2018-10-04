Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tachmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan-Kettering

Locations
Park 71 Plastic Surgery114 E 71st St Ste 1W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (786) 603-9074Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
leonard tachmes, M.D.1410 20th St Ste 201, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (786) 603-9074
Miami Beach Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa LLC1674 Meridian Ave Ste 204, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions
Santiago Pujals,MD3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5003, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 603-9074
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I love the results of my surgery.. Thanks to Dr Tachmes and his friendly and caring staff.. i would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Leonard Tachmes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering
- University of Chicago
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tachmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tachmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tachmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tachmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tachmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tachmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.