Overview

Dr. Leonard Sukienik, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Sukienik works at Western Communities Internal Medicine Solutions in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.