Dr. Leonard Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Stern, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 903 Park Avenue903 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Kept me off of dialysis for two years. Expect to spend time in the waiting room when you go-take a book or lunch (and dinner.) Let me assure you the wait is worth it. Once you are in the office he will listen then explain whatever you need to know. Listen as he will advise you on what to expect and the steps you need to take to slow things down. He will refer you to whatever specialists are needed-TAKE AND FOLLOW HIS ADVISE!!
About Dr. Leonard Stern, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124190228
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
