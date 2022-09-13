Overview

Dr. Leonard Sole, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sole works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.