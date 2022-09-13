Dr. Sole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Sole, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Sole, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sole works at
Locations
Etmg266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 980-5230Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
Intervential Spine and Joint407 Main St Ste 2, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-3082
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was Leary after reading reviews but he was caring and listened. Sadly he is moving so I will be switched over to another one of his partners.
About Dr. Leonard Sole, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wva Univ
- Marshall Univ
- Marshall U, School of Medicine

