Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Shvartzman works at
Locations
Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery1209 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 923-6647Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery1550 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 923-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Medicare
MultiPlan
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Precision dermatology is the place to go for skin cancer of any type. Staff is attentive and you are seen as soon as possible. In my case about 12 minutes after my appointment time. If you need surgery to remove a skin cancer Dr. Shvartzman is the guy to do it. I have seen a few Dermatologist in my time being of fair skin and no one is better. I have always been treated with respect and kindness.
About Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD
- 31 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- LIJ Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University Sibley School Of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shvartzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shvartzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shvartzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shvartzman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shvartzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Shvartzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shvartzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shvartzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shvartzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.