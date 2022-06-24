Overview

Dr. Leonard Shvartzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.



Dr. Shvartzman works at Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.