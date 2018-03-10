Dr. Leonard Shaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Shaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Shaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.
Dr. Shaker works at
Locations
1
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 241-2100Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
2
Pioneer Valley Urology PC100 Wason Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 241-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaker is a true professional. He got down to business with a high level of expertise and care. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family. Nice guy.
About Dr. Leonard Shaker, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437117496
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaker speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.