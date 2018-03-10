Overview

Dr. Leonard Shaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.



Dr. Shaker works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.