Overview

Dr. Leonard Scuderi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Scuderi works at Torrance Memorial Medical Center CAR in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.