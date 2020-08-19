See All Family Doctors in West Chester, PA
Dr. Leonard Schuchman, DO

Family Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonard Schuchman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Schuchman works at Premier Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Center of Chester County - West Chester
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 235-4105
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Best ever doctor
    Torrea Leborn — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Leonard Schuchman, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700869757
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Schuchman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuchman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuchman works at Premier Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schuchman’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuchman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuchman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

