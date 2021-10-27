Dr. Leonard Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Sandler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Locations
Shore Heart Group PA1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 262-4262
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
Shore Heart Group PA9 Mule Rd Ste E1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1101
Southern Ocean Womens Health115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 971-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandler has been my Cardiologist for 15 years. I find him and his staff to very professional and courteous. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Leonard Sandler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184603227
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Lehigh University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.