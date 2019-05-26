Overview

Dr. Leonard Sanders, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Sanders works at Montage Medical Center in Monterey, CA with other offices in Marina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.