Dr. Leonard Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Leonard J Rubin MD200 W 57th St Ste 305, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 245-5748
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin is always thorough and very knowledgeable. He has helped me allot!
About Dr. Leonard Rubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
