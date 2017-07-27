Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Richards, DO
Overview
Dr. Leonard Richards, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Richards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iowa Health Physicians1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 408, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-5000
-
2
Unitypoint Health-iowa Lutheran Hospital700 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-5179
-
3
Unitypoint Clinic Behavioral Health Urgent Care - Des Moines1250 E 9TH ST, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-2632
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
Although a lot of Dr. Richards patients see him in a very negative way because he is direct and lets you know how it is going to work. We have always gotten along. Find myself defending him to other patients. I believe he trusts me to be honest with him. Even though I have done some stupid things he didn't judge me for it. I trust him thoroughly. He is a good psychiatrist and explains things very well, he lets me be in on the decision of what med to use. Others don't do that.
About Dr. Leonard Richards, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548249311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.