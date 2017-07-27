Overview

Dr. Leonard Richards, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at Penn Mental Health Services in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.