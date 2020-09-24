Dr. Renfer III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Renfer III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Renfer III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
R. Brickley Sweet M D Leonard G. Renfer M D Dan M. Milanesa M D114 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-5195
- 2 355 Abbott St Ste 201, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, all went well listened and answered questions etc.
About Dr. Leonard Renfer III, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renfer III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renfer III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renfer III has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renfer III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renfer III speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Renfer III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renfer III.
