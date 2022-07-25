See All Dermatologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Pynes works at The Skin Center in Dothan, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL and Whitefish, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    L. Terry Pynes
    2431 W Main St Ste 501, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-9222
  2. 2
    4810 Whitesport Cir SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 977-9876
  3. 3
    Whitefish Dermatology LLC
    401 Baker Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 862-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Not sure why my experience was so great when there seems to be a number of unhappy people (almost all left no details) but getting an appointment took maybe a week, waiting time was about 30 minutes (much of that time was filling out forms) the doctor came in looked it over, told me he could excise it that day, I said "do it" took a few minutes to setup, actual removal took maybe 10 minutes with him asking every minute or 2 if was I in any pain (I never was) and it was done, nurse gave me instructions on how to care for it which I followed religiously (which might explain why my results have been exceptional) and I was out in my car if less than 90 minutes.
    D Meeks — Jul 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD
    About Dr. Leonard Pynes, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144228388
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pynes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pynes has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

