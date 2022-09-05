Overview

Dr. Leonard Pianko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Pianko works at Aventura Cardiovascular Center in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.