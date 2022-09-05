Dr. Leonard Pianko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pianko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Pianko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Pianko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Pianko works at
Locations
Aventura Cardiovascular Center21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 110, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 384-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband needed a stress test and called Dr. Pianko's office in the morning. Low and behold I received a call from Dr. Pianko several hours later at around 11:30 to tell my husband to come right over and he will fit him in for the test. That speaks for itself. Thank you Dr. Pianko for your care, concern, and all around great personality!!
About Dr. Leonard Pianko, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1063445351
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med
- UMDNJ-Rutgers Med Sch
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
