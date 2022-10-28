Overview

Dr. Leonard Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Perez works at Kern Women's Health Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.