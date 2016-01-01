Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Pace, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Pace, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Pace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Accu Care Pharmaceutical Grp3822 BROADWAY, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 274-3004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pace?
About Dr. Leonard Pace, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1710176714
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.