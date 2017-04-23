Overview

Dr. Leonard Pace, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Pace works at Pace Neuro PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.